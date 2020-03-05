Courtney Marie Andrews announces new album Old Flowers to be released in June

Courtney Marie Andrews will release her highly anticipated new album, Old Flowers, 5th June on Loose / Fat Possum Records.

New album track If I Told has been released today for streaming and download. Take a listen to the song below:

Andrews reflects, “Old Flowers is about heartbreak. There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year—my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself.”

The album was produced by Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief). It was recorded at Sound Space Studio and features only three musicians: Andrews (vocals, acoustic guitar, piano), Twain’s Matthew Davidson (bass, celeste, mellotron, pedal steel, piano, pump organ, wurlitzer, background vocals) and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia (drums, percussion).

Of their intention, Sarlo adds, “Before we got to the studio, we agreed to prioritize making this record as cathartic and minimal as possible—focusing on Courtney’s voice and her intention behind the songs. Because of this, the record is all about performance. I believe a great recording is the chemistry between everything during basics and the ability to feel something happening instead of obsessing over the perfect take. Courtney embraced this approach and we ended up with a raw, natural and human record.”

The track listing for Old Flowers is:

1. Burlap String

2. Guilty

3. If I Told

4. Together Or Alone

5. Carnival Dream

6. Old Flowers

7. Break The Spell

8. It Must Be Someone Else’s Fault

9. How You Get Hurt

10. Ships In The Night

You can see Courtney on tour in the UK at the following dates:

June 16th – Birmingham, U.K. — Hare & Hounds

June 17th — Pocklington, U.K. — Pocklington Arts Centre

June 18th — London, U.K. — Omeara

June 19th -21st — Tunbridge Wells, UK — Black Deer Festival

June 21st — Nottingham, U.K. — Metronome

June 22nd — Oxford, U.K. — Wesley Memorial Church