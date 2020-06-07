Cory Marks debuts new track Drive ahead of August album release

Cory Marks has debuted new track Drive, the latest to be taken from his upcoming album Who I Am.

Cory says of the track, “Drive is one of those summertime, roll down your window good feeling love songs.” Take a listen to Drive below:

Cory mixes country music with the hard-hitting stomp of rock & roll to create songs with wide appeal to fans of both genres. His album, Who I Am is full of autobiographical storytelling and guitar-driven anthems, including hit single Outlaws & Outsiders (featuring Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe) and Blame It On The Double, Devil’s Grin, Better Off and the latest single Drive.

Rooted in the influence of his hometown, North Bay, Ontario, his unique sound is inspired by childhood favourites ranging from The Rolling Stones to Rush to Waylon Jennings and other outlaws of Country Music.

Who I Am will be released on 7th August 2020 via Better Noise Music Nashville.