Corb Lund to release new album Agricultural Tragic in April

Corb Lund will release his new album Agricultural Tragic on 24th April 2020 via New West Records.

His first album in five years, Agricultural Tragic is Corb’s 10th full-length studio album. The title came from Corb’s realisation that his body of work had a larger narrative string of rural adversities.

“There are people who do Western music and they kind of freeze-dry it, like museum style. I don’t do that at all. I’m interested in expressing myself currently. Which is actually what it feels like to have six generations of cowboy heritage thrown into the crazy 21st Century urban setting,” he explains. “I love the traditional style and I use it. But I approach it with abandon and irreverence.”

The album has some familiar styles on it but sees Corb reflecting on the biggest influences on his music.

He says, “The stuff I do to this day is a reflection of the two chunks of my life: growing up Western, and then being exposed to the indie rock scene for 15 years.”

Corb’s band on the record includes long-time drummer Brady Valgardson, guitar player Grant Siemens, and upright bass player Kurt Ciesla.

Agricultural Tragic is the follow-up to Things That Can’t Be Undone, which was produced by Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell).