CMA Songwriters Series confirms artists for pre-C2C show in March

The details of the CMA Songwriters Series have been revealed.

Taking place on Thursday 12th March at Indigo at The O2 the night before C2C: Country to Country 2020 kicks off, the show will feature Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Niko Moon.

The evening is an in-the-round style songwriters event where fans will get the opportunity to hear all four artists playing songs they’ve written and telling the stories behind them.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday from https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/c2c-presents/.

CMA Songwriters Series is always one of the most talked about parts of C2C and in past years the likes of Kip Moore, Cam and Luke Combs have participated.

2020’s C2C will be headlined by Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs. The line-up also features Brett Young, The Cadillac Three, Charles Esten, Runaway June, Tanya Tucker, Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Old Crow Medicine Show, Abby Anderson, Eric Paslay and Tenille Townes.

The artists for the pop-up and Spotlight stages, as well as the after parties, are yet to be announced.