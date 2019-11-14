CMA Awards 2019 winners: Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay and more

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards took place last night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, the ceremony put women in the spotlight. Opening with a performance that included all three hosts along with The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Terri Clark, and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, the night made all the right moves but it missed a trick with Garth Brooks taking home Entertainer of the Year following growing buzz around Carrie Underwood taking home the top award.

The evening was packed with performances from the likes of Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs, and women were definitely more present among the winners including Maren Morris taking home Album of the Year for Girl.

See the full list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Album of the Year

“Girl,” Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin)

New Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford)

Single of the Year

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross)

Music Video of the Year

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves (Director: Hannah Lux Davis)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor