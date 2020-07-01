Chrissy Metz releases new track Actress

Actress and singer Chrissy Metz has released her new single Actress.

The follow-up to recent track Talking to God, which will be going to Country radio next month, Actress was written by Chrissy with Nicolette Hayford, Matt McGinn and Nathan Spicer. Watch the lyric video below:

“I love a good break up song and I love the play on words,” says Chrissy of the song. “Obviously, I’m an actress, but we have all had those experiences where we put on that brave face when our heart is just broken, we act as if nothing is wrong even though you’re dying inside- wanting something so desperately you don’t have anymore.”

Actress and Talking to God will both be featured on Chrissy’d upcoming debut album on EMI Records Nashville.

Chrissy has been writing and recording in Nashville for her debut album. She signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville following her starring role in 20th Century Fox’s Breakthrough movie and soundtrack featuring her performance of the Oscar-nominated, Diane Warren penned track, I’m Standing With You.

She will perform I’m Standing With You as a tribute to first responders and to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth July 4th at 8 p.m. ET / 7 CT.