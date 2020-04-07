Chrissy Metz releases new single Talking To God

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has debuted new single Talking To God.

The track is written by Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Ashley McBryde and Aaron Raitiere. It’s the first single from Chrissy’s upcoming debut album on EMI Records Nashville.

Take a listen to the track below:

“Talking To God is a song about those moments when we ask the questions we desperately want the answers to,” shares Metz. “Whether it’s a lost love or why our own lives look much different than the way we had hoped they would. It’s about those personal prayers and conversations we have while listening and learning to surrender and trust in the bigger picture.”

The new single is the follow-up to the track I’m Standing With You, which was penned by Diane Warren and Oscar-nominated. It featured in the film Breakthrough.

Chrissy is best-known as Kate Pearson in the hugely successful NBC series This Is Us, which has also featured her singing.