Chris Lane debuts live video for Big, Big Plans

Chris Lane has given an inside look at his live shows with the release of a live video for Big, Big Plans.

The video was filmed at the sold-out Chicago date of his Big, Big Plans Tour and it features a crowd-wide singalong and sweet surprise moment with Lane’s wife, Lauren. Watch it below:

The Big, Big Plans live video premiered exclusively on American Songwriter. In an interview with them he said:

“You never know if a song personal to your life is going to react in that way, but I’m thankful it did,” he shared. “Now I see people making it their own story, using the song for their big moment as well. That’s really special.”

The Big, Big Plans tour saw Chris do a headline run of 25 sold-out shows. It followed his world tour supporting Brad Paisley, which took him to London and Dublin for the first time.

Chris recently performed Big, Big Plans on ABC’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart as the track climbs the Country radio charts, while surpassing 100 million total streams.

He has also released a collaboration with LA-based artist/producer Gryffin, Hold You Tonight.