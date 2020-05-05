Chris Bandi to release self-titled debut EP later this month

Chris Bandi will release his self-titled debut EP on 29th May 2020.

The breakthrough singer/songwriter and RECORDS artist revealed the news during a live stream with Sounds Like Nashville. The EP will feature seven songs including his hit Man Enough Now, which has had more than 80 million global streams to date.

Chris has penned four of the EP’s seven tracks, showcasing his songwriting as well as his vocals.

“I am so excited to let everyone know about my debut EP,” says Chris. “We’ve worked really hard to write and find some great songs and I am extremely proud of how everything came out. It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The Chris Bandi EP track list is:

1. Dirt On Me (Matt Jenkins, Michael Hardy, and Smith Anhquist)

2. Leave It To A Song (Zach Kale, Matt Rogers, and Jordan Fletcher)

3. Would Have Loved Her (Chris Bandi and Zach Kale)

4. Free (Allison Veltz Cruz, Zach Kale, and Connie Harrington)

5. They Make Whiskey (Chris Bandi, Billy Montana, and Dave Turnbull)

6. What If We Don’t (Chris Bandi, Jason Massey and Kylie Sackley)

7. Man Enough Now (Chris Bandi, Jason Allen Duke and Jason Massey)

Chris has been named as an Artist to Watch by Entertainment Weekly, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, NY Country Swag, and Country Music Tattle Tale. He has a publishing deal with BMG and a RECORDS label deal, a joint venture label between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment, in late 2019.

Chris made his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year, joined American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy on tour last fall, and will resume dates with country breakout Matt Stell later this year.