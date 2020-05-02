Chase Rice to release The Album Part II this month

Chase Rice will release The Album Part II on 15th May 2020.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement recently on Good Morning America as his current Top 25 hit Lonely If You Are continues to climb the charts.

The four-song EP is the follow-up to the seven-song The Album Part I, which was released in the middle of Chase’s sold-out UK and European tour dates earlier this year. Both EPs will combine for an eventual all-encompassing physical product entitled The Album.

“We’ve been eager to get more new music out to the fans, especially during this crazy time,” shares Chase. “I’m really proud of these songs and hope they can bring a little joy to people while they’re stuck at home… and I can’t wait to play them live for you when we’re back on the road together soon!”

The Album Part II track listing is:

1. You (Chase Rice, Jon Nite, Zach Kale)

2. Break. Up. Drunk. (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)

3. Down Home Runs Deep (Daniel Ross, Michael Hardy, Mike Walker, James McNair)

4. Belong (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Jon Nite)

Produced by Chris DeStefano