EF Country

Chase Rice to release The Album Part II this month

Chase Rice
Jason Myers
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: We the Kingdom discuss new single Don't Tread On Me and share their story so far
Next Article
Haley & Michaels announce Hail Mary as their new UK single

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you