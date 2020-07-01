Caylee Hammack to release debut album If It Wasn’t For You in August

Caylee Hammack will release her major label debut If It Wasn’t For You via Snakefarm Records on 14th August 2020.

The 13-song collection includes new single Redhead, which features Reba McEntire. The video, directed by Justin Clough, was released recently and you can see it below:

The video takes viewers back to a little redhead’s childhood, living life in a double-wide trailer as her parents attempt to handle their daughter’s fervour.

“This song was inspired by an older cousin of mine with fiery red hair,” she explains. “You don’t hear about redheads very much in songs, so I simply wanted to write one for her and all the redheads in my family. Then, Reba came into the studio and TRANSFORMED this song. She helped me create an anthem for all redheads. Whether you get it naturally or find it in a bottle, this is for the firecrackers!”

Talking about her album, Caylee shares:

“I feel like I’m airing all of my dirty laundry on this album in the hope of others feeling that honesty and vulnerability, and in it, finding a safe haven to be themselves,” says Hammack. “I want the nitty gritty to shine through, that’s where the stories are. Every song on this record has a true story behind it, and I can’t wait to tell those stories once people listen to the album!”

As well as collaborating with Reba, Caylee also teams up with Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes on the track Mean Something.

The track listing for If It Wasn’t For You is:

1. Just Friends

(Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

2. Redhead (Featuring Reba McEntire)

(Trent Dabbs, Caylee Hammack, Natalie Hemby)

3. Looking For A Lighter

(Caylee Hammack, Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson)

4. Preciatcha

(Caylee Hammack, Jordan Schmidt, Laura Veltz)

5. Sister

(Blake Bollinger, April Geesbreght, Caylee Hammack)

6. Just Like You

(Caylee Hammack, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

7. King Size Bed

(Caylee Hammack, Thomas “Tawgs” Salter, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges)

8. Forged In The Fire

(Thomas Finchum, Caylee Hammack, Andy Skib)

9. Family Tree

(Caylee Hammack, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges)

10. Mean Something (Featuring Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes)

(Caylee Hammack, Mikey Reaves)

11. Small Town Hypocrite

(Caylee Hammack, Jared Scott)

12. Gold

(Caylee Hammack)

13. New Level Of Life

(Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere, Connor Thuotte)