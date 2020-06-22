Cassadee Pope to release acoustic album Rise and Shine in August

Cassadee Pope will release new album Rise and Shine on 7th August 2020 it has been announced today.

The 8-song collection is Cassadee’s most personal to date and it’s the first time she’s had a hand in co-writing all of the tracks. The album also marks Cassadee’s first time serving as co-producer.

“Rise and Shine is a collection of songs that talk about where I’ve been and where I’m headed,” says Cassadee. “I wanted people to hear these in their purest form so I went with a more stripped back sound that really lets the lyrics stand out. My hope is that these songs help aid people into feeling every emotion they need to let out.”

The track listing for Rise and Shine is:

1. Let Me Go (Cassadee Pope, Tina Parol, Kevin Rudolph)

2. Hoodie (Cassadee Pope, Johan Fransson, Emily Weisband)

3. California Dreaming (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

4. Counting On The Weather (Cassadee Pope, Bobby Huff, Blair Daly)

5. Hangover (Cassadee Pope, Butch Walker)

6. Rise and Shine (Cassadee Pope, Danny Orton, Matt Scannell)

7. Sand Paper (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

8. Built This House (Cassadee Pope, Forest Glen Whitehead, Kelly Archer)

The first two tracks from the album – Let Me Go and Built This House – will be released on Friday 26th June 2020. The lyric video for Let Me Go will premiere on Rolling Stone Country on Thursday 25th June at 2pm CT.

Cassadee will also be hosting a Virtual Release Party via Looped following the premiere of the lyric video for Let Me Go on Thursday 25th June. This virtual premiere event will kick off at 7:30pm CT with a performance and Q&A with ABC’s Stephen Hubbard.

Following the interview, Cassadee will host a Virtual Meet and Greet with fans from 8:20pm – 9:20pm CT.