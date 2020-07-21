EF Country

Carrie Underwood to release Christmas album My Gift in September

Carrie Underwood
Joseph Llanes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
EF Country Podcast Episode 42: The Chicks return with fiery new album Gaslighter
Next Article
Sam Hunt celebrates seventh number one with Hard to Forget