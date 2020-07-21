Carrie Underwood to release Christmas album My Gift in September

Carrie Underwood will release her first Christmas album My Gift on 25th September 2020.

The album is produced by Greg Wells (Adele, Celine Dion) and it features a world-class orchestra led by conductor David Campbell (Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake). Watch the trailer below:

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” says Carrie. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realisations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

Carrie has previously recorded several Christmas songs but this is her first full-length holiday album. It will feature a combination of beloved traditional favourites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original material.

The full details will be released at a later day. My Gift will also be released on vinyl on 30th October.

Take a look at the cover:

My Gift will be the follow-up to Carrie’s 2018 album Cry Pretty, her sixth studio album, which was certified Platinum by the RIAA.