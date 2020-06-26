Caroline Marquard – The Prologue EP review

Swiss-American Country singer-songwriter Caroline Marquard was announced earlier this month as the first artist participating in Destination Country Introduces, a new initiative set-up by the UK Country music media collective. As part of the collective, we’ll be working with Caroline over the next six months to get her music out to a wider audience and to help her build a profile outside of the US. Today Caroline releases her EP The Prologue following a handful of track releases that have been garnering critical acclaim.

Co-writing all of the 6 tracks featured on The Prologue, Caroline teamed up with Liz Rose and Jordan Lehning for opening track Never Should’ve Left. For me, this song is a true showcase of what Caroline can do. It shows off her smoky tone beautifully against a traditional Country backdrop. The song sets the bar very high for the rest of the EP and it’s the kind of song I can see getting a big sync deal in a TV show or a movie in the future.

The one thing that becomes very clear from listening to The Prologue is that Caroline is a very versatile artist. She explores her range of influences across the tracks here and you get to hear the different shades of her talent. The folkier Train of Thought is more delicate than the EP’s opening track with Caroline’s voice very much driving the song from start to finish as she sings about breaking a cycle of behaviour.

Keep My Eyes On You is one of the standout moments on The Prologue. The piano-led ballad keeps things simple as Caroline looks for hope in a situation that could lead to heartbreak. The plucky Only One weaves intricate acoustic guitar riffs with Caroline’s beautiful vocal as she yearns for a beau that’s caught her eye while Don’t Waste My Time injects a bouncy soulful beat into the melody allowing Caroline to let her hair down a bit.

The EP closes with Not a Rolling Stone, taking the tempo back down a little but making no less of an impact than the songs that came before. Caroline’s voice cuts through the heavy beat and it’s a triumphant end to a stellar collection of songs.

The Prologue is a promising start for Caroline Marquard. She showcases all different sides of her abilities as an artist and the six songs here will draw listeners in and leave them wanting to hear more. As part of Destination Country Introduces there will be plenty more to come from Caroline so keep your eyes peeled over the next six months.

Track listing: 1. Never Should’ve Left 2. Train of Thought 3. Keep My Eyes On You 4. Only One 5. Don’t Waste My Time 6. Not a Rolling Stone Record label: Caroline Marquard Release date: 26th June 2020