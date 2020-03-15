Caroline Marquard releases new single Train of Thought

Caroline Marquard has released her new single Train of Thought.

The track will be featured on her debut EP, which is slated to be released this summer. It’s the third track to be revealed following Not a Rolling Stone and Keep My Eyes On You.

Take a listen to Train of Thought below:

Train of Though was written alongside Tad Kubler (Bob Dylan, The Hold Steady).

Caroline shares, “Tad and I wrote this song in 30 minutes. He is one of my favorite people I’ve ever written with because there’s this magical thing that happens sometimes between co-writers where it’s the perfect fit. When I write with him the words and melody just flow out. It’s just easy!”

She continues, “This song idea came to me when I was driving to Brooklyn for our write. I passed a train station and started think about how funny trains are. I realized I had been thinking about them for a while and thought to myself, ‘wow, that was a long train of thought’…and with that, the song was born!”

The Swiss/American artist is currently the voice behind Germany’s leading beauty brand Flaconi, and featured in their national commercial campaign. The 60-second song titled Look In The Mirror is being featured in the spot across the country’s largest broadcast and digital platforms.