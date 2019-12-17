Carly Pearce reveals track listing for upcoming self-titled album

Carly Pearce has revealed the track listing for her self-titled second album, released on 14th February 2020.

The set will be released via Big Machine Records and feature the singles Closer To You and I Hope You’re Happy Now featuring Lee Brice. It will also feature the newly released track It Won’t Always Be Like This, which is available to download and stream now.

Fans who pre-order the album will get all three tracks instantly. Carly Pearce was produced by the late producer and songwriter busbee.

The record also features Carly’s husband Michael Ray on the song Finish Your Sentences, which was written by Kelsea Ballerini, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett.

The full track list for Carly Pearce is:

1. Closer To You | Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges

2. Call Me | busbee, Emily Shackelton, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook

3. I Hope You’re Happy Now (Carly Pearce and Lee Brice) | Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton

4. Dashboard Jesus | Victoria Banks, Sara Haze, Emily Shackelton

5. Halfway Home | Carly Pearce, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

6. Heart’s Going Out Of Its Mind | Carly Pearce, Joe Ginsberg, Laura Veltz

7. Finish Your Sentences (Carly Pearce and Michael Ray) | Kelsea Ballerini, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Thomas Rhett

8. It Won’t Always Be Like This | Carly Pearce, Sam Ellis, Natalie Hemby

9. Lightning In A Bottle | Hannah Ellis, Anna Vaus

10. Love Has No Heart | Sara Haze, Shane McAnally, Trevor Rosen

11. Woman Down | Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

12. You Kissed Me First | Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson

13. Greener Grass | Hillary Lindsey, Jonny Price, Ben West