EF Country

Candi Carpenter to make UK debut as part of Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series

Candi Carpenter
Candi Carpenter
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Breland enlists Sam Hunt for My Truck remix
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you