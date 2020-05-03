Candi Carpenter to make UK debut as part of Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series

US Country singer-songwriter Candi Carpenter will make her UK live debut as part of Destination Country‘s ‘Live In You Living Room’ series on Thursday 7th May 2020.

The show will take place at 9pm UK time and fans can expect 30-minutes of acoustic music. Tickets are on sale now for $3.50 from https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/candi_carpenter_live_in_your_living_room/79228.

Candi recently performed on NBC’s Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry Special. Her 2019 single The Astronaut and her cover of Dolly’s Little Sparrow were both produced by Brandi Carlile.

Candi’s UK debut follows sold-out shows from Thompson Square, Lauren Jenkins, Rob Mayes and Haley & Michaels. Other artists that have performed as part of Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series include Kaitlyn Baker, Austin Jenckes, Kyle Daniel and Jess Thristan.

Later this month Kalsey Kulyk and Eric Ethridge (14th May), and Kalie Shorr (21st May) will perform as part of the series.