Canaan Smith to embark on Pour Decisions tour in February and March

Canaan Smith has announced he’s hitting the road for his headline Pour Decisions Tour.

Named after the Country star’s latest track, the tour will kick off on 21st February 2020 in Rootstown, OH. He will visit several cities through to March and will be joined on the run by REDFERRIN, Noah Schnacky and Kylie Morgan on select dates.

“This is gonna be a big year, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off than by hitting the road and heading to a few of my favorite cities,” shares Smith. “A new year means new music, and the Pour Decisions Tour is just a taste of what’s coming up. I can’t wait for people to hear what I’ve been workin’ on.”

The full list of dates is:

February 21 – Rootstown, OH – The Dusty Armadillo *+

February 22 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed Street *+

March 6 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s *^

March 7 – Greenville, SC – The Blind Horse Saloon *^

March 21 – Columbia, SC – St. Pat’s in Five Points

March 27 – Savannah, GA – Saddle Bags *+

March 28 – Tifton, GA – Terminal South *+

* REDFERRIN

+ Noah Schnacky

^ Kylie Morgan

Smith is the first artist signed to Florida Georgia Line’s Round Here records and he’s currently hard at work in the studio with more new music expected soon.