EF Country

Canaan Smith debuts new track Colder Than You

Canaan Smith
Kurt Ozan
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Granger Smith releases new version of That's Why I Love Dirt Roads with Lathan Warlick
Next Article
Dylan Scott reaches two new RIAA certification milestones

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you