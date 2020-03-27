C2C: Country to Country postponed to March 2021

C2C: Country to Country has been postponed to March 2021 it has been announced.

The festival will run from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th March 2021 in London at The O2, Glasgow at The SSE Hydro and Dublin at 3Arena. The planned 2020 headliners – Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs – will headline the 2021 event.

In a statement C2C said:

Country To Country Festival is being rescheduled for 2021 with headliners Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church. All C2C 2020 tickets will remain valid for the 2021 event.

Watch out for more artist announcements and news to come later this year.

We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to seeing you all in 2021!

There’s no word on the rest of the line-up but it’s safe to say it won’t be the exact same line-up that should have performed in 2020. We’ll keep you updated as more news comes in!