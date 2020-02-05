C2C: Country to Country 2020 unveils pop-up stage and Bluebird Café line-ups

C2C: Country to Country has announced the line-ups for the pop-up stages and the Bluebird Café for the 2020 festival in London.

The new additions are:

A Thousand Horses / Alex Hall / Angie K / Austin Jenckes / Catherine McGrath / Caylee Hammack / Clara Bond / Danny Burns / Danny McMahon / Everette / Filmore / Gabby Barrett / Haley & Michaels / Hayley McKay / Holloway Road / Izzie Walsh / Jackson Michelson / Jess Thristan / Joe Buck / Kaitlyn Baker / Kassi Ashton / Katy Hurt / King Calaway / Kyle Daniel / Kylie Morgan / Laura Oakes / Leslie Stevens / Lisa McHugh / Lucy Grubb / Mabel & Huck / Matt Lang / Mitchell Tenpenny / Niko Moon / Noah Schnacky / Orange Circus Band / Reverie Lane / Robert Counts / Seaforth / Stuart Landon / Tebey / Temecula Road / Tenille Arts / The Luck / The Remedy Club / The Shires / Tim Hicks / Tony Arata / Twinnie / Una Healy / Willie Jones

There will also be the Chris Country Annual Music Quiz, CMA KixStart in Conversation and C2C Screenings at Cineworld.

The Bluebird Cafe will welcome guests to the intimate O2 Blueroom, at The O2, on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th March. This seated show takes the form of a ‘songwriter’s round’; with each artist taking it in turns to talk about their relationship with The Bluebird Cafe, their songwriting and the stories behind their music.

Introduced by Erika Wollam-Nichols, who has worked for The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for over 30 years, C2C presents this unique opportunity to experience the famous Bluebird Cafe straight from Nashville. The line up over the two shows includes Gabby Barrett, Tony Arata, Kylie Morgan, Austin Jenckes and Reverie Lane.

Tickets go on general on-sale Friday 7th February at 10am via https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.

C2C features over 40 performances per day and artists from the all over the UK, Europe and the US.

C2C ticket holders will have access The Town Square, The Big Entrance, BBC Radio 2 Stage (indigo at The O2); Country Music Week Hub and The Saloon (All Bar One), The Icon Stage, O2 Blueroom hosting The Shires Album Playback and Q&A, and CMA KixStart in Conversation, The Garden Stage and C2C screenings in Cineworld including Bluebird – The Movie and It All Begins With A Song.

In London C2C will kick off at The O2 on Friday 13th March at midday and 10am on Saturday and Sunday when the Town Square opens, and the first festival stage artists start.

Festival activities include market stalls and stands, authentic food from the American South, cocktails, whiskey and craft beers, artist signings, meet and greets and more. All visitors to The O2 can access the free stages which are Big Entrance Stage, Icon Stage and Garden Stage.

Fans should also expect surprise artist announcements across the weekend, details of which will be revealed on the C2C app. The app will feature stage times, artist info plus notifications about signings, competitions, secret performances and more. The official C2C app can be downloaded for free.

For more information and tickets head over to https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.