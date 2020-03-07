C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Willie Jones

If you were at Country Music Week in 2019, you can’t have failed to discover Willie Jones.

The former X Factor US contestant was everywhere during CMW and he proved to be one of the breakout stars of the week. Following his stint on The X Factor, Willie signed to 4 SOUND / Empire and he’s been dropping singles the past couple of years.

His first single Runs In Our Blood was launched in 2018 and he released the Windows Down EP shortly after. In 2019 he dropped new track Whole Lotta Love, a catchy song that took his popularity to the next level.

In October UK fans got to see him live for the first time as he performed at the Country Hits Radio daytime hub and he supported Michael Ray on tour.

It’s no surprise that Willie has been booked for C2C given that he always has a high-energy live show that won’t fail to get everyone on their feet. As well as performing on the Spotlight Stage, he’ll be doing one of the official After Show parties and performing on the pop-ups around the weekend.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.