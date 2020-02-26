C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Noah Schnacky

Emerging singer-songwriter Noah Schnacky made his UK live debut at C2C: Country to Country in 2019.

A newcomer to the Country music scene, he won over plenty of fans over the course of the festival thanks to his catchy songs and his irresistible charisma. Having built an army of fans online through his social media platforms, Noah amassed more than one million streams of his first official single Hello Beautiful in 2018.

He followed that up with Maybe We Will and in 2019 he released I’ll Be the One. Both tracks have continued to increase the buzz around him and his fanbase is growing bigger by the day.

Signed to Big Machine, Noah is expected to release an EP or an album in the future but at the time of writing this, nothing official has been announced. One thing we do know, is that his social media army will embrace whatever he does do next without hesitation.

Noah returns to C2C in March where he’ll be performing inside the main arena on the Spotlight Stage. Fans can see him on the various pop-up stages too over the weekend and Noah is certain to pick up even more fans!

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.