EF Country

C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny
Columbia Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Luke Combs
Next Article
Watch: Sean Stemaly releases music video for Last Night All Day

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you