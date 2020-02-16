C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Mitchell Tenpenny

American Country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny is making his debut trip to the UK in March to perform at C2C: Country to Country.

The rising star will be on the Spotlight Stage and he’s one of the more recent breakout artists that UK fans have been desperate to see live. Born in Nashville, Mitchell is the grandson of Donna Hilly who was the CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing from 1994 to 2005, and he grew up listing to a variety of musical genres including Country, Rock and R&B.

Mitchell released his debut album Black Crow in 2015 via Creation Lab Records and in 2018 his self-titled EP was released in a joint venture with Riser House and Columbia Nashville. That EP featured the track Drunk Me, which went on to be Mitchell’s breakout single in the US peaking at number 6 on the US Hot Country Songs chart and at number 2 on the US Country Airplay chart.

Mitchell’s first album for Riser House Records/Columbia Records, Telling All My Secrets, was released in December 2018 and it reached number 5 on the US Country Album chart. The album also featured the single Alcohol You Later.

More recently Mitchell has released new tracks Can’t Go To Church and Anything She Says (feat. Seaforth) so it looks like he’s gearing up for a new record later in the year.

As well as seeing him on the Spotlight Stage, fans can see Mitchell throughout C2C including at the Official Afterparty Show and on the pop-up stages.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.