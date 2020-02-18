C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Kyle Daniel

Kentucky singer-songwriter Kyle Daniel was one of the standout performers during Country Music Week in October 2019.

Perhaps one of the lesser-known artists on the line-up, Kyle supported Brandy Clark and performed as part of the Country Hits Radio Daytime Hub. He’s been described as having ‘the gravely twang of Steve Earle with Chris Stapleton’s range’ and that’s not a description we’d disagree with to be honest.

Kyle’s latest EP, What’s There To Say?, was released in 2019 and it features five tracks including the powerful Born to Lose and the honest Don’t Give Up On Me. The songs showcase Kyle’s tendency to lean into his rock influences and his gravelly voice is always at the centre of the melody.

Considering himself a massive Allman Brothers fan, Kyle now lives in Nashville and is making waves with his music. He’s different to what you’re likely to hear on mainstream Country radio and he’s combining traditional sensibilities with country-rock.

If you didn’t catch him during Country Music Week, we highly suggest you seek him out at C2C: Country to Country. He’ll be performing on the Spotlight Stage as well as around The O2 over the course of the weekend.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.