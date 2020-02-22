C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Kassi Ashton

Kassi Ashton is coming back to the UK in March to perform as part of C2C: Country to Country.

The rising star has been picking up plenty of buzz over the past couple of years thanks to tracks such as California, Missouri and Taxidermy. Violins, released in January 2019, saw Kassi showcasing her trademark sass in a fun music video but it was Pretty Shiny Things, released in March 2019, that really showed us what she’s capable of. That song revealed a vulnerable side that we hadn’t seen before and it was one of the best songs released in 2019.

Last summer saw Kassi drop Field Party, bringing the tempo back up and this year she’s released the fantastic Hopeless. Outside of her own music, Kassi also featured on Drop Top, one of the highlights on Keith Urban’s latest album Graffiti U.

Kassi is one of the new crop of artists rising up the charts that’s breaking out of the traditional Country mould and crafting her own unique sound. Visually and sonically she’s one of the most exciting artists in the genre right now.

Fans can see her performing on the Spotlight Stage at C2C as well as the pop-up stages around the venue. She’ll also be performing at one of the official aftershow parties.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.