C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Gabby Barrett

Getting your big break on American Idol is nothing to be ashamed of, just ask Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina.

Following in their footsteps is Gabby Barrett who finished third on the show back in 2018 during its 16th season. During her time on the show she covered songs by Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Sugarland, proving that she could wrap her big voice around pretty much any Country song that was thrown at her.

Following her time on the show, Gabby released her debut single I Hope, which she co-wrote with Jon Nite and Zachary Kale, and it attracted the attention of record labels. In June 2019 she signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville and the single was officially released by the label that same month.

I Hope has been a Top 10 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at number 8 at the time of writing this, and it’s been certified Gold. Not bad for a singer who finished in third place on a reality TV show!

Since the success of I Hope, Gabby has been teasing fans with new music by dropping the tracks The Good Ones and Hall of Fame. She also married fellow American Idol contestant Cade Foehner in October 2019.

C2C: Country to Country will mark her UK debut performances and she’s set to perform on the Spotlight Stage as well as on the pop-up stages around The O2. Without a doubt, she’s one of the most eagerly anticipated artists on the line-up this year and it’s going to be a treat to see her performing live.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.