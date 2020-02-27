C2C: Country to Country 2020 Spotlight Stage Profile: Caylee Hammack

Georgia native Caylee Hammack knew from a young age that she was going be something different and at only 25-years-old, she’s emerging as one of the most promising newcomers on the Country music scene.

As she paved the way for her record deal with Capitol Records Nashville, Caylee used fake IDs to get gigs around South Georgia and when she moved to Nashville, she slept in her car while trying to catch a break. Her breakout single Family Tree, which she co-wrote and co-produced, is currently in the Top 30 in the US.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Caylee has been singled out by Bobby Bones as an Artist to Watch and Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine have given her their backing too. Recently Caylee debuted the gorgeous new single Small Town Hypocrite, which perfectly shows her abilities as a lyricist and a vocalist.

On the live circuit, Caylee has supported the likes of Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood and Brothers Osborne. This year she’ll be supporting the mighty Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan.

C2C: Country to Country marks Caylee’s first time performing in the UK. She’ll be on the Spotlight Stage and performing on the pop-up stages around The O2. She’s one artist you most definitely won’t want to miss.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.