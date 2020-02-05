C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Tanya Tucker

The Legends slot at C2C: Country to Country has always been a divisive and often hit-and-miss affair but this year the festival has outdone itself.

Tanya Tucker is the epitome of a Country Legend with a career that has spanned nearly 50 years. Her debut hit Delta Dawn is one of the songs that helped defined the Country genre in the 70s.

Since then she’s gone on to have number one hits with songs such as Your Mama’s Name, Red and Goin’ Down, You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone) and Here’s Some Love, to name a few. Tanya has released a staggering 80 singles and 25 studio albums.

Following a break of a decade, Tanya returned in 2019 with new album While I’m Livin’, which was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. The album has been her biggest commercially for years and critically it’s one of her best reviewed.

Earlier this year she picked up Best Country Album and Best Country Song, for Bring My Flowers Now, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. While I’m Livin’ has proven that age ain’t nothing but a number and with the album Tanya has produced some of her best work ever.

With her recent awards win and her career having a resurgence, Tanya is sure to be one of the big surprises of the weekend at C2C. We’re hoping for a hits-packed set sprinkled with selections from While I’m Livin’ and we’re sure she’ll go down an absolute storm.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.