C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Old Dominion

Of all the Country acts that come to the UK, Old Dominion is one of the most dedicated and they’ll be making their return in March for C2C: Country to Country.

The band was in the UK back in October ahead of the release of their self-titled album. They’ve made it a priority to keep coming back to the UK and every time the venues get bigger and bigger. The love that UK Country fans have for the band is incredible and we simply can’t get enough of them.

The five piece – Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung – have released three studio albums so far and had a series of number one hits including Break Up With Him, No Such Thing As A Broken Heart, Written in the Sand, Make It Sweet and One Man Band.

The band’s latest album scored them their second number one on the US Country Albums Chart and it’s well on the way to becoming their most successful album to date. Packed with hits, there’s not a bad song on the record and the songs we’ve heard live sounded amazing.

Old Dominion have performed at C2C twice before but it was their second visit, in 2018, that saw them graduate to the Main Stage. That performance is the one that really cemented their fan base here in the UK and they’ve been back frequently ever since.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.