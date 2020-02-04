EF Country

C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis
MCA Nashville
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Filmore to support Twinnie on tour in March
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you