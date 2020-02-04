C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Jordan Davis

Breakout singer-songwriter Jordan Davis made his first trip to the UK last October to support Old Dominion on their UK tour.

Jordan signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016 after moving to Nashville following his graduation. He was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana and he graduated college with an Environmental Science degree.

2017 saw the star release his breakthrough single Singles You Up, which hit number one on the US Country Airplay chart and it topped the charts in Canada. The song made inroads on the Billboard Hot 100 too, peaking at number 50 and reaching Platinum certification.

Follow-up singles Take It From Me and Slow Dancing in a Parking Lot have continued to build on the foundations of Singles You Up and Jordan’s debut album Home State has been certified Gold in the US. Towards the end of 2019, Jordan started to release new music first with Trouble Town and then with the Julia Michaels collaboration Cool Anymore, showcasing a different side to his abilities.

For his first C2C: Country to Country appearance, Jordan will be opening the Main Stage on the final day. His high-energy tunes and set are sure to open things with a bang and we can’t wait to see him over here again.

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.