C2C: Country to Country 2020 Main Stage Spotlight: Brett Young

One of the biggest injustices in C2C: Country to Country history when back in 2018 when Brett Young wasn’t given a Main Stage slot in London.

Following his trip over the year prior with Lady Antebellum to support their Heart Break tour, Brett was added to the C2C line-up but only put on the Spotlight Stage in London and given one of the official after show parties. Fans weren’t happy, especially as he was one of the big breakout artists at the time.

Thankfully the powers that be at C2C have brought him back and this time round he’s the penultimate act on the Main Stage in London on Sunday 15th March. With two albums under his belt – his self-titled 2017 album and 2018’s Ticket to L.A. – and an incredible four number one singles on the US Country Airplay chart, Brett is without a doubt one of the leading male artists in the genre right now.

His current single Catch is climbing the charts fast and there’s plenty of life left in Ticket to L.A. yet so expect more number ones before he moves on to album number 3.

Over his career to date, Brett has picked up plenty of award nominations and in 2018 he picked up the New Male Vocalist of the Year award at the ACMs. Last year Brett teamed up with Boyz II Men for CMT Crossroads and while we didn’t think the collaboration would work on paper, it was pure fire to watch.

Warming the crowd up ahead of Luke Combs’ headline set, Brett should be one of the standouts at this year’a festival. We can’t wait to welcome him back to the UK!

C2C: Country to Country takes place at The O2 in London from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th March 2020. For more information and tickets visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/