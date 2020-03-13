The news that none of us wanted arrived last night at 7pm – C2C: Country to Country 2020 has been postponed.

The official statement from the C2C press team reads:

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies in other countries alongside possible extended future restrictions, it is with regret that Country to Country Festival 2020 – London, Dublin and Glasgow – is being postponed.

Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets. More information will be announced in the coming days on the rescheduled event.

Thank you all for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time.

C2C and its organisers apologise wholeheartedly for the time to work through the issues to get this statement out.

While this news is no doubt disappointing to those planning to attend, it felt like it was inevitable as artists started to pull out and post the news on their own social media channels.

As soon as C2C announce the rescheduled dates, we’ll have all the info for you.