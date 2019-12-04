C2C: Country to Country 2020 announces Spotlight Stage and After Show artists

C2C: Country to Country 2020 has unveiled the line-up for the Spotlight Stage and the official after show parties.

On the Spotlight Stage in London will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Kassi Ashton, Willie Jones, Niko Moon, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Twinnie, Kyle Daniel and Noah Schnacky. In Glasgow it will be Willie Jones, Kassi Ashton and Seaforth with more to be announced.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spotlight Stage is situated at the back of the main arena and comes to life between the sets of the Main Stage artists.

The official C2C Official Aftershow Parties, taking place post-Main Stage, will feature headline sets from Mitchell Tenpenny, Kassi Ashton, and Willie Jones in London at Indigo at The O2 and in Glasgow Seaforth, Kassi Ashton, and Willie Jones. Tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 6th December.

As previously announced the headliners for C2C 2020 are Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, and Eric Church plus Brett Young, The Cadillac Three, Old Dominion, Old Crow Medicine Show, Tanya Tucker, Charles Esten, Runaway June, Jordan Davis and Introducing Nashville featuring Abby Anderson, Eric Paslay and Tenille Townes.

C2C takes place from 13th to 15th March 2020 in London at The O2 Arena and in Glasgow at The SSE Hydro.