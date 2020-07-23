Brothers Osborne set October release for new album Skeletons

Brothers Osborne will release their third studio album Skeletons on 9th October 2020.

The brothers – John and TJ – have teamed up with longtime producer Jay Joyce for the new collection. They’ve co-written every track along with frequent collaborators Lee Miller, Craig Wiseman, Natalie Hemby, Casey Beathard and more.

“If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you are,” says John. “If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it.”

The album features current single All Night, which the duo recently performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The track listing for Skeletons is:

1. Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)

2. All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

3. All The Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)

4. I’m Not For Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

5. Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

6. Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

7. High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)

8. Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)

9. Dead Man’s Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. Make It A Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

11. Hatin’ Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

12. Old Man’s Boots (John Osborne)

Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne received their sixth GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their nostalgic Top 40 hit I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).