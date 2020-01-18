Brooks & Dunn to launch Reboot 2020 US tour in May

Brooks & Dunn will embark on the Reboot 2020 tour, their first nationwide US tour in 10 years, in May.

The run will kick off in St. Louis, MO on 15th May and it’ll be the first time a decade that fans across the US will be able to see the duo live. The success of the 2019 Reboot album has inspired the new run.

“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” quipped Ronnie Dunn. “That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” shared Kix Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”

The full dates for the tour are:

5/15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/16 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

5/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

5/29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/30 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

6/5 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/6 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

6/27 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

9/4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/19 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre