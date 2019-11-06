Brett Young announces US and Canada The Chapters Tour for 2020

Brett Young has announced the details of his headlining The Chapters Tour for 2020.

Young will perform in almost 30 cities in the US and Canada over the course of the run and he’ll be joined by special guest Matt Ferranti. The Chapters Tour celebrates all of the milestones from Young’s career so far.

The new dates follow his more recent live shows, which included three back-to-back sold-out shows at The Novo in LA. He was the first Country artist to have three shows in a row at the iconic venue.

Young appeared at multiple festivals this year including stops at Country LakeShake in Chicago, IL, Faster Horses in Brooklyn, MI, and iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. Next year, he will return to the 2020 Stagecoach lineup on Friday 24th April in Indio, CA.

“I’m so excited about THE CHAPTERS TOUR for so many reasons,” Young shared. “Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve been working on for them. They’re definitely in for some surprises!”

The full dates are:

1/30 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium – Knoxville, TN

1/31 – Stranahan Theater – Toledo, OH

2/1 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

2/6 – Old National Events Plaza – Evansville, IN

2/7 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

2/8 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

2/14 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

2/15 – Bob Carpenter Center – Newark, DE

2/27 – Orpheum Theatre – Omaha, NE

2/28 – Mankato Civic Center – Mankato, MN

2/29 – Swiftel Center – Brookings, SD

3/26 – Robinson Performance Hall – Little Rock, AR

3/27 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

4/16 – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium – Chattanooga, TN

4/17 – Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

4/18 – Sprint Pavilion – Charlottesville, VA

4/25 – Red Rock Casino Resort Spa – Las Vegas, NV

4/26 – Mechanics Bank Theater – Bakersfield, CA

5/1 – Avila Beach Resort – San Luis Obispo, CA

5/4 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

5/7 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB

5/8 – Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary, AB

5/9 – Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 8th November at 10am local time at BrettYoungMusic.com.

In March Young will return to the UK to perform as part of C2C: Country to Country. It will be his first time performing on the Main Stage in London for the event.

Young’s number one single Here Tonight has recently become his fifth consecutive RIAA Platinum certified hit. His video for In Case You Didn’t Know has been recognised by VEVO as the third most-viewed Country music video ever with over 316 million views to date.