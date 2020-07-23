Brent Cobb to release new album Keep ‘Em On They Toes in October

Brent Cobb will release his new album Keep ‘Em On They Toes on 2nd October 2020 via his own label, Ol’ Buddy Records via Thirty Tigers.

The album is produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchie, Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger) and it features ten new songs including the title track, which was written by Cobb and his wife Layne.

Of the song Cobb says, “To try and not infiltrate the listener’s spirit’s own interpretation of ‘Keep ‘Em On They Toes,’ I’ll just say that it was initially inspired by the birth of my son. With that said, it’s a mantra that I live by. One that I hope anyone could live by. That mantra is, if it’s good for your own heart, and you got a good heart, do it. Do it whether folks see it coming or not. Live your own life. Be happy.”

Keep ‘Em On They Toes was created after Cobb moved back to his home state of Georgia after several years between Nashville and Los Angeles.

“Listening to this album feels like I’m sitting there with somebody, having a conversation,” Cobb comments. “I would hope that it feels like sitting with an old friend you haven’t seen in a while. There’s nothing like being alone and listening to an album that is quiet and conversational — like those old records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Roger Miller, or Willie Nelson. I hope my music is that way to somebody now.”

The track list for Keep ‘Em On They Toes is:

1. Keep ‘Em On They Toes

2. Shut Up And Sing

3. Good Times And Good Love

4. Sometimes I’m A Clown

5. This Side Of The River

6. Dust Under My Rug

7. Soapbox

8. When You Go

9. The World Is Ending

10. Little Stuff