Breland enlists Sam Hunt for My Truck remix

Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Breland has enlisted Sam Hunt for a remix of his breakout single My Truck.

The country-trap smash has had over 50 million streams and the video has had more than 11 million views to date. Watch the remix video featuring Sam Hunt below:

Talking about collaborating with Sam, Breland said, “Sam is one of my favorite artists and a pioneer in country music. I couldn’t think of a more fitting artist to be on this type of genre-bending song. I think he brings an incredible energy to it!”

The remix builds on the original version’s gritty guitar work and hard-hitting beats. It showcases Breland’s genre-bending ingenuity and supreme skill as a songwriter.

Breland exploded onto the music scene in 2019 with My Truck, which ignited a viral moment with over 520,000 TikTok visuals created to date. The song emerged as a worldwide smash, rising to #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50 charts and landing on Spotify’s biggest country playlist Hot Country.

Breland is expected to release his debut EP this month.