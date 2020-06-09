EF Country

Brantley Gilbert unleashes new single Hard Days

Brantley Gilbert
Jeff Nelson
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
The Texas Gentlemen to release new album Floor It!!! in July
Next Article
Granger Smith releases new version of That's Why I Love Dirt Roads with Lathan Warlick

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you