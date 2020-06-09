Brantley Gilbert unleashes new single Hard Days

Brantley Gilbert has released new single Hard Days.

The uplifting track was written as a reminder that difficult times do pass and we often come out on the other side strengthened by what we’ve endured. Take a listen to the song below:

“Hard Days is about finding and acknowledging hope in the midst of turmoil and taking the good with the bad,” shares Gilbert. “I look back on some of the harder times in my life and think about where things are now, and I’m thankful for the bad that led to the good.

“This song means a lot to me,” he continues. “It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song that can stand on its own lyrically. Brock Berryhill, Logan Wall, Jimi Bell and Jay Brunswick gave me the opportunity to work with them, and it’s something I’m extremely proud to be a part of. I feel like all of us are in need of a little bit of healing and in need of a little bit of hope. And this song offers that.”

Hard Days follows the release of recent single Fire’t Up from Gilbert’s Fire & Brimstone album and his number one single What Happens In A Small Town with Lindsay Ell.