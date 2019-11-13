Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell reach number one with What Happens in a Small Town

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell have hit number one with collaboration What Happens in a Small Town.

The lead single from Gilbert’s fifth studio album Fire & Brimstone, What Happens in a Small Town was written by Gilbert with Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill and Josh Dunne. Watch the video for the track below:

“I want to give the fans a lot of credit for the life of this song,” shares Gilbert. “From the beginning, they shared it, streamed it and called up radio to hear it. I’ve been there — drivin’ around home seeing all the people and places that I used to avoid to keep from thinkin’ about the one that got away. I think we all have that person, those people, those places… and this song.”

“I have dreamed of having my first No. 1 since I was a little girl,” adds Ell. “It honestly feels surreal, and to be able to celebrate it during CMA Awards week in Nashville makes it even more special. I’m honored Brantley, Scott Borchetta and Jon Loba asked me to be a part of this song. From the minute I heard ‘What Happens in a Small Town’ for the first time I knew it was a hit that would connect with people, and now it’s changing my life as an artist. I’m beyond grateful.”

What Happens In A Small Town is nominated for CMA’s Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards, which take place tonight in Nashville.