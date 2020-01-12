Brandy Clark to release new album Your Life is a Record in March

Brandy Clark will release her new album Your Life is a Record on 6th March on Warner Records.

The first single from the album is Who You Thought I Was, which is out now to stream and download. Take a listen to it below:

Of the song, Clark shares, “The seed of the song came from something that John Prine said a couple of years ago at the Americana Awards. He walked out onstage at the Ryman and everyone stood up and clapped for what felt like five minutes. When everyone sat down, he said with a little laugh, ‘Well, I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was.’ Man…that hit me. The songwriter in me instantly knew it was a song and the heart in me knew it was how I had felt in my own life many times. I mean who of us hasn’t let somebody down or wanted to be the version of ourselves that someone who loved us thought we were?”

Your Life is a Record is produced by Jay Joyce and features 11 tracks. It was recorded largely as an intimate acoustic four-piece—featuring Clark, Joyce, Giles Reaves and Jedd Hughes—with subsequent Memphis strings and horns layered in with arrangements by Lester Snell.

The album was inspired by the breakdown of a long-term relationship and features guest appearances from Randy Newman (Bigger Boat) and guitarist John Osborne (Bad Car).

Clark will tour extensively throughout 2020 including a series of winter tour dates with Tanya Tucker on the CMT Next Women of Nashville Tour.

The track list for Your Life is a Record is:

1. I’ll Be the Sad Song

2. Long Walk

3. Love is a Fire

4. Pawn Shop

5. Who You Thought I Was

6. Apologies

7. Bigger Boat (feat. Randy Newman)

8. Bad Car

9. Who Broke Whose Heart

10. Can We Be Strangers

11. The Past is the Past

Brandy will be on tour this year at the following dates:

January 25 — Oslo, Norway—Interstate 20

January 27 — Copenhagen, Denmark—Ideal Bar, Vega – Musikkens Hus

January 29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso

January 31 — Gateshead, U.K.—The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1

February 1 — Glasgow, U.K.—St. Luke’s

February 5 — Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap*

February 6 — Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live*

February 7 — New York, NY —Town Hall*

February 20 — Memphis, TN—Graceland Soundstage*

February 21 — Springfield, MO—Gillioz Theatre*

February 22 — Wichita, KS—Templelive Wichita

February 24 — Columbia, MO—The Blue Note

February 25 — Lincoln, NE—Bourbon Theatre

February 27 — Sioux Fallas, ND—The District

February 28 — Fargo, ND—Fargo Theatre

February 29 — Hinckley, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley

March 28 — St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway†

March 29 — Nashville, TN—3rd and Lindsley†

March 31 — Houston, TX—White Oak†

April 1 — Austin, TX—The Parish†

April 7 — Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room†

April 8 — San Francisco, CA—Great American Music Hall†

April 10 — Portland, OR—Alberta Rose Theatre†

April 11 — Seattle, WA—Showbox Theatre†

April 13 — Salt Lake City, UT—The State Room†

April 14 — Denver, CO—Globe Hall†

April 16 — Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room†

April 17 — Minneapolis, MN—Fineline†

April 18 — Des Moines, IA—Woolys†

April 20 — Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark†

April 21 — Cleveland, OH—Beachland†

April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA—The Rex†

April 24 — Uncasville, CT—Wolf Den†

April 27 — Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall†

May 1 — Alexandria, VA—Birchmere†

May 2 — Charlotte, NC—McGlohon†

May 4 — Atlanta, GA—Terminal West†

May 5 — Birmingham, AL—Saturn†

May 7 — Louisville, KY—Headliners†

May 8 — Chicago, IL—The Space†

May 9 — Indianapolis, IN—Vogue†

May 11 — Madison, WI—Majestic Theatre†

May 13 — Kansas City, MO—Saloon @ Knuckleheads†

May 14 — Oklahoma City, OK—Tower Theatre†

*with Tanya Tucker as part of the CMT Next Women of Country Tour

†“Who You Thought I Was Tour”

BOLD on-sale Friday, January 17 at 10:00am local time