Austin Jenckes is performing on StageIt tonight for Destination Country – get your tickets now!

Austin Jenckes is the second artist performing as part of Destination Country‘s Live In Your Living Room series.

The singer-songwriter, whose album If You Grew Up Like I Did was critically acclaimed, will be performing tonight (Thursday 2nd April) at 9pm GMT. Fans can expect to hear songs from his album and Austin will be answering a selection of questions too.

Tickets cost 35 notes ($3.50) and can be bought at https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/austin_jenckes_live_in_your_living_room/71649.

Austin follows the series’ inaugural artist Kaitlyn Baker, who delighted fans last Thursday as she kicked off Live In Your Living Room and built on the foundations she laid with her performance at All Bar One in The O2 on the Friday that C2C was supposed to begin.

Tomorrow night Kyle Daniel will be performing on the series and next week Thompson Square and Lauren Jenkins will be taking part.

Follow Destination Country on StageIt to keep up-to-date with all the upcoming shows.