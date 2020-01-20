Ashley McBryde to release new album Never Will in April

Ashley McBryde will release her new studio album Never Will on 3rd April via Warner Music Nashville.

The reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and CMT Breakout Artist of the Year, has already released the tracks One Night Standards and Martha Divine, which feature on the record.

“The significance behind the album title comes from the lyrics in the title track: ‘I Didn’t, I Don’t and I Never Will,’” McBryde says with the same conviction that fuelled Nowhere. “Before we recorded it with Jay [Joyce] in the studio, I said to my bandmates, ‘If we’re going to cut this and put it on the record, you’re promising anyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the noise in the background. We didn’t, we don’t and we never will. Don’t cut it unless you’re willing to promise it.’ And we cut it right then.”

Never Will features 11 tracks and is produced by Jay Joyce. The album is available for pre-order and to pre-save now.

The track listing for Never Will is:

1. Hang In There Girl (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

2. One Night Standards (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

3. Shut Up Sheila (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

4. First Thing I Reach For (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

5. Voodoo Doll (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

6. Sparrow (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

7. Martha Divine (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

8. Velvet Red (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

9. Stone (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

10. Never Will (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

11. Styrofoam (Randall Clay)