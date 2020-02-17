Ashley McBryde announces headline September tour

Ashley McBryde has announced her return to the UK in September with a headline tour.

The latest run will be in support of Ashley’s forthcoming album Never Will, which arrives on 3rd April. It features the tracks One Night Standards, Martha Divine and Hang In There Girl.

The reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and CMT Breakout Artist of the Year will open her tour in Belfast on 1st September and conclude it at The Long Road in Leicestershire on 12th September.

Ashley’s new album Never Will features 11 tracks and is produced by Jay Joyce.

The full September dates are:

Tues 1st – Belfast, Limelight

Weds2nd – Dublin, Academy

Fri 4th – London, Roundhouse

Sat 5th – Brighton, Chalk

Sun 6th – Bristol, SWX

Tues 8th – Leeds, Stylus

Thu 10th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

Fri 11th – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 12th – Leicestershire, The Long Road

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday 21st February at 10 am: www.ashleymcbryde.com.