Ashley McBryde announces headline September tour

Ashley McBryde has announced her return to the UK in September with a headline tour.
The latest run will be in support of Ashley’s forthcoming album Never Will, which arrives on 3rd April. It features the tracks One Night Standards, Martha Divine and Hang In There Girl.
The reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and CMT Breakout Artist of the Year will open her tour in Belfast on 1st September and conclude it at The Long Road in Leicestershire on 12th September.
Ashley’s new album Never Will features 11 tracks and is produced by Jay Joyce.
The full September dates are:
Tues 1st – Belfast, Limelight
Weds2nd – Dublin, Academy
Fri 4th – London, Roundhouse
Sat 5th – Brighton, Chalk
Sun 6th – Bristol, SWX
Tues 8th – Leeds, Stylus
Thu 10th – Glasgow, Barrowlands
Fri 11th – Manchester, O2 Ritz
Sat 12th – Leicestershire, The Long Road
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday 21st February at 10 am: www.ashleymcbryde.com.