Ana Cristina Cash to release new album Shine next month

Singer-songwriter Ana Cristina Cash is due to release her latest album, Shine, on 24th April.

Shine is Ana’s first release since her Tough Love EP in 2017, and her first full-length project since 2015. As a sneak preview into the record, Ana has offered fans a sneak peek into the new project with the song Renegade Rose, a tale of lovers on the run.

The soulful, 14-track record combines roots, folk, jazz, blues, country and rockabilly with Ana’s soulful, rich vocals and lyrics about lost love and wandering souls. It’s her second full-length English-speaking album and was recorded at the Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tennessee, which has also seen artists including Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn and John Prine record music there.

Aside from the album’s two covers – Dream (originally recorded by Roy Orbison) and Seminole Wind – Ana wrote or co-wrote every track on the album, including the solo write Tug Of War and Brand New Pair Of Shoes, a co-write between her and her late father-in-law, the legendary Johnny Cash.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Ana is a bilingual artist who began performing at the age of six when she appeared on the Spanish-speaking variety show Sabado Gigante. She was signed to Sony’s Latin division aged 16 and released her debut album, Ana Cristina, in Spanish. Ana was the first Hispanic performer to sing the National Anthem at the Presidential Inaguration in 2005, and her song You Can Change The World also became the theme song for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. In 2016, she married music producer John Carter Cash, son of country stars Johnny and June Carter Cash, who also recorded in the Cash Cabin which was built by Johnny himself on the Cash Estate in the 1970s.

Late last year, Ana worked to raise awareness and provoke conversation surrounding mental health issues with the release of the powerful and thought-provoking Broken Roses. The song and music video were released on World Mental Health Day and tells the difficult love story of a troubled relationship involving mental health, alcohol and drug abuse challenges.

Ana Cristina Cash’s new album Shine will be released on 24th April 2020 and is available for pre-order now.