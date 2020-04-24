EF Country

Ana Cristina Cash – Shine album review

Ana Cristina Cash
David McClister
Laura Cooney

Laura is a music and lifestyle blogger with a particular interest in country music, and occasional writer for Entertainment Focus.

Previous Article
Interview: Riley Smith teases new music, virtual festival Stagecouch and remembers Nashville
Next Article
Listen: Rob Mayes releases new single Didn't Do This On My Own following Chris Country radio premiere

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you