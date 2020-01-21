AmericanaFest UK returns to London this month

AmericanaFest UK, the country’s biggest annual celebration of the Americana genre hosted by the Americana Music Association UK, will return to London later this month.

Now in its fifth year, the three-day event will take over venues across Hackney in east London from 28th to 30th January. This year’s theme is ‘Collaborate and Cross Pollinate’, reflecting on how Americana artists work together across different genres and art forms.

Things kick off on Monday 27th January with Americana Clash – celebrating when punk rockers The Clash met Texan roots rocker Joe Ely back in 1978, as well as 40 years since the release of The Clash’s iconic album London Calling – and the friendship between Ely and Joe Strummer. Artists including Frank Turner, Grace Petrie and Danny Champ will be performing Clash hits to raise money for Hackney Night Shelter and The Joe Strummer Foundation.

Over the next two nights, 75 established and emerging artists from around the world will perform at eight venues in Hackney, including The Secret Sisters, Jonathan Wilson and Ilse DeLang, to highlight the breadth of talent the Americana, folk and country genres have to offer. The showcases will include venues hosted by North Carolina’s Yep Roc Records, as well as Canada House (which features artists from across Canada) and House of Songs, celebrating 10 years of songwriting camps in Austin, Texas and Bentonville, Arkansas.

It all culminates on 30th January at the prestigious UK Americana Awards 2020, which take place at the art deco Troxy in Limehouse. This year’s nominees include Yola, Jade Bird, Frank Turner, Brandi Carlile, Larkin Poe and Mavis Staples. Meanwhile Billy Bragg, Nick Lowe, Danni Nicholls, Milk Carton Kids and Ferris & Sylvester will be among the artists performing. A full list of nominees is available on the Americana Music Association UK website, as well as details on how to get tickets for the awards.

There will also be three days of lively panel discussions, taking place at venues including Hackney Picturehouse, Moth Club, Paper Dress Vintage and the Hackney Empire, beginning on 28th January. This year’s keynote speaker will be the legendary singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading, and the conference will also feature an ‘In Conversation’ with Bob Harris and Judy Collins. Full details of all this year’s panels and speakers are available via the Americana Music Association UK website.

To book your delegate pass for AmericanaFest UK 2020, which includes the conference, showcases and Awards, please click here.

Wristbands for the AmericanaFest UK 2020 showcases, taking place across Hackney on 28th and 29th January, are available here.