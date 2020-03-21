American Aquarium set May release for new album Lamentations

American Aquarium will release new album Lamentations on 1st May via New West Records.

The album is produced by Shooter Jennings and was recorded at Dave’s Room in North Hollywood, California. The first track to be lifted from the record is Long Haul, which you can hear below:

Long Haul is Lamentations closing track and is a testament to frontman BJ Barham’s unwavering commitment to sobriety and family.

Shooter Jennings says, “I was already an American Aquarium fan, first and foremost. Then, from my first listen to the material for the new album, I knew I was going to be part of something really special in American Aquarium’s journey. What a songwriter…and what a band! I enjoyed every moment of this big rock and roll record we made out here in LA. This couldn’t have been a kinder and more talented group of musicians backing up these amazing, thoughtful, perfected songs BJ brought to the table. I’m really grateful they wanted to make this record with me, and I’m always gonna be really proud of the big-ass sound of this record.”

Talking about the album Barham says, “I wanted to write about a broken America and all the things that lead a human being to doubting something. Every song on this record touches on something a little different.”

The band will be on tour in the UK later this year. You can see them at the following dates:

October 3 – Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert

October 4 – Oxford, UK – Bullingdon

October 5 – Manchester, UK – Night & Day

October 6 – London, UK – Oslo

American Aquarium is: Shane Boeker on electric guitar, Ryan Van Fleet on drums, Alden Hedges on bass, Neil Jones on pedal steel, Rhett Huffman on keys and BJ Barham on acoustic guitar and vocals.