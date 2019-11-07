Alan Jackson announces 2020 US headline tour

Alan Jackson has announced a number of headline shows in the US throughout 2020.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Country music icon will launch the tour in January. The run will see him headlining arenas and festivals through to October. Fans can expect to hear their favourite songs from across Jackson’s incredible career.

The tour includes a Valentine’s Day visit to his home state of Georgia and a spring return to Stagecoach, which he last played in 2007, its inaugural year. He will headline the 40th annual Country Concert festival in Fort Loramie, Ohio and perform in Music City, where his last full-scale concert was held to celebrate the kickoff of the Nashville Predators’ 2017 home stand in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Expect to hear some of Jackson’s biggest hits including Here in The Real World, Chattahoochee, Drive, Gone Country, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere and Good Time.

The tour will play host to special guests and showcase some of Jackson’s favourite rising stars who play at AJ’s Good Time Bar, his self-owned honky-tonk on downtown Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway.

The announced dates so far are listed below, with more to be announced soon:

Friday, January 10 – Cincinnati, OH (Heritage Bank Center) ^^

Saturday, January 11 – Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena) **

Friday, February 14 – Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena) ^^

Saturday, February 15 – New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center) **

Friday, February 21 – El Paso, TX (UTEP Don Haskins Center) ^^

Saturday, February 22 – Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena) ^^

Thursday, March 26 – Tulsa, OK (BOK Center) ++

Friday, March 27 – Springfield, MO (JQH Arena) ++

Saturday, April 25 – Glendale, AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Sunday, April 26 – Indio, CA (Stagecoach Festival) <>

Thursday, July 9 – Ft. Loramie, OH (Country Concert) ##

Friday, August 7 – Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena) **

Friday, August 14 – Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) ++

Saturday, August 15 – Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) ++

Friday, September 11 – Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena) ++

Saturday, September 12 – Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum) ++

Friday, October 2 – Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Smart Home Arena) ++

Saturday, October 3 – Denver, CO (Pepsi Center) ++

** Tickets on sale Friday, November 15

^^ Tickets on sale Friday, November 22

## Tickets on sale November 25

<> Tickets available now

++ On sale date TBD

Tickets and information for all Alan Jackson 2020 Tour dates are available at alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

Jackson is again teaming up with CID Entertainment to offer fans VIP experiences at nearly all of his 2020 shows.